Krushal Ahuja (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Krushal Ahuja is an Indian actor and type. He most commonly labored within the Bengali tv trade. He’s perfect recognized for Ranu Pelo Lottery (2018) and Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay (2019). In 2021, he made his Hindi tv debut with Zee TV’s display Rishton Ka Manjha.

Biography

Krushal Ahuja was once born in Kolkata, West Bengal. He finished his training from BDM Global, Kolkata. He graduated from Ashutosh Faculty, Kolkata. Ahuja was once the finalist of Peter England Mr. India 2017. In 2018, he seemed within the tv cleaning soap opera Ranu Pelo Lottery which was once aired on Zee Bangla. In 2019, he seemed within the Bengali tv romantic circle of relatives drama serial Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay. He’s lately running on serial Rishton Ka Manjha.

Bio

Actual Title Krushal Ahuja
Nickname Krush
Career Actor
Date of Delivery 1 September
Age Now not Identified
Delivery Position Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Nationality Indian
House The town Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Circle of relatives Mom : Title Now not Identified
Father : Raj D Ahuja
Krushal Ahuja Father

Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Spouse : Now not To be had
Faith Hinduism
Cope with • Kolkata, West Bengal, India
• Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Krushal Ahuja (Actor)

Schooling Main points and Extra

Krushal Ahuja (Actor)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 10″ Toes
Weight 80 Kg
Frame Form Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 15 inches
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Black
Spare time activities Travelling and Dancing
Krushal Ahuja (Actor)

Private Lifestyles

Krushal Ahuja is lately in a dating with an actress Adrija Roy.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single
Girlfriends Adrija Roy (Actress)
Krushal Ahuja and Adrija Roy
Controversies None
Wage (approx) Now not To be had
Web Price Now not To be had
Krushal Ahuja (Actor)

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Krushal Ahuja

  • Krushal Ahuja was once born and taken up in Kolkata, West Bengal.
  • His spare time activities are dancing, travelling and making a song.
  • He’s an implausible dancer.

  • Krushal is a health freak who hits the health club and works out ceaselessly.
  • He’s an avid animal lover. He has a puppy canine of his personal.

In case you have extra information about Krushal Ahuja. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

