Krushal Ahuja (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Krushal Ahuja (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra
Krushal Ahuja is an Indian actor and type. He most commonly labored within the Bengali tv trade. He’s perfect recognized for Ranu Pelo Lottery (2018) and Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay (2019). In 2021, he made his Hindi tv debut with Zee TV’s display Rishton Ka Manjha.
Biography
Krushal Ahuja was once born in Kolkata, West Bengal. He finished his training from BDM Global, Kolkata. He graduated from Ashutosh Faculty, Kolkata. Ahuja was once the finalist of Peter England Mr. India 2017. In 2018, he seemed within the tv cleaning soap opera Ranu Pelo Lottery which was once aired on Zee Bangla. In 2019, he seemed within the Bengali tv romantic circle of relatives drama serial Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay. He’s lately running on serial Rishton Ka Manjha.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Krushal Ahuja
|Nickname
|Krush
|Career
|Actor
|Date of Delivery
|1 September
|Age
|Now not Identified
|Delivery Position
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Title Now not Identified
Father : Raj D Ahuja
Sister : Now not To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|• Kolkata, West Bengal, India
• Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Schooling Main points and Extra
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5′ 10″ Toes
|Weight
|80 Kg
|Frame Form
|Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 15 inches
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Spare time activities
|Travelling and Dancing
Private Lifestyles
Krushal Ahuja is lately in a dating with an actress Adrija Roy.
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Girlfriends
|Adrija Roy (Actress)
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Web Price
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Details About Krushal Ahuja
- Krushal Ahuja was once born and taken up in Kolkata, West Bengal.
- His spare time activities are dancing, travelling and making a song.
- He’s an implausible dancer.
- Krushal is a health freak who hits the health club and works out ceaselessly.
- He’s an avid animal lover. He has a puppy canine of his personal.
