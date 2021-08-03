Krushal Ahuja (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Krushal Ahuja (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Krushal Ahuja is an Indian actor and type. He most commonly labored within the Bengali tv trade. He’s perfect recognized for Ranu Pelo Lottery (2018) and Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay (2019). In 2021, he made his Hindi tv debut with Zee TV’s display Rishton Ka Manjha.

Biography

Krushal Ahuja was once born in Kolkata, West Bengal. He finished his training from BDM Global, Kolkata. He graduated from Ashutosh Faculty, Kolkata. Ahuja was once the finalist of Peter England Mr. India 2017. In 2018, he seemed within the tv cleaning soap opera Ranu Pelo Lottery which was once aired on Zee Bangla. In 2019, he seemed within the Bengali tv romantic circle of relatives drama serial Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay. He’s lately running on serial Rishton Ka Manjha.

Bio

Actual Title Krushal Ahuja Nickname Krush Career Actor Date of Delivery 1 September Age Now not Identified Delivery Position Kolkata, West Bengal, India Nationality Indian House The town Kolkata, West Bengal, India Circle of relatives Mom : Title Now not Identified

Father : Raj D Ahuja

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Spouse : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with • Kolkata, West Bengal, India

• Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Schooling Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 10″ Toes Weight 80 Kg Frame Form Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 15 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Travelling and Dancing

Private Lifestyles

Krushal Ahuja is lately in a dating with an actress Adrija Roy.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Girlfriends Adrija Roy (Actress)

Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Price Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Krushal Ahuja

Krushal Ahuja was once born and taken up in Kolkata, West Bengal.

His spare time activities are dancing, travelling and making a song.

He’s an implausible dancer.

Krushal is a health freak who hits the health club and works out ceaselessly.

He’s an avid animal lover. He has a puppy canine of his personal.

In case you have extra information about Krushal Ahuja. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar