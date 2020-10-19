Krystal And Jang Dong Yoon Join Yoon Park In The Interrogation Room In “Search”

OCN’s “Search” has revealed new stills forward of the second episode!

“Search” is a army thriller drama a few specialised search get together that units out to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and murders within the demilitarized zone (DMZ). The drama stars Jang Dong Yoon, f(x)’s Krystal, Moon Jung Hee, Yoon Park, and Lee Hyun Wook.

The first episode gave viewers a shock because the physique of Corporal Oh (Lee Kyung Min), who had gone lacking after being caught by an unknown enemy, was found in a area. The incident, which was as soon as regarded as an assault by a wild animal, is now thought-about to be provocation from the North. The mysteries continued to pile up with the detection of a virus that’s tough to hint, in addition to the illogical actions of an unknown being.

The new stills present Sergeant Yong Dong Jin (Jang Dong Yoon), first lieutenant Son Ye Rim (Krystal), and Captain Music Min Gyu (Yoon Park) within the army police interrogation room. Yong Dong Jin, who solely has 456 hours left till he returns to civilian life, ended up being caught up in a special squadron’s operation. He’s referred to as to the interrogation room and sits with a confused look on his face. Son Ye Rim, who proved her nice analytic abilities by uncovering the important thing clues wanted to research the disappearance of Corporal Oh, can be current, main viewers to marvel what awaits the pair.

The first look of Music Min Gyu may also mark an fascinating improvement within the drama. With a solemn look and an icy chilly gaze, he makes plans with a face that’s inconceivable to learn. In the preview on the finish of the primary episode, Music Min Gyu met Commander Han Dae Shik (Choi Duk Moon) in secret and was informed, “You’ll be able to perform every part I order, proper?” Music Min Gyu’s appointment to chief of the particular process drive and different suspicious actions will amplify the thriller within the drama.

The manufacturing group upped the anticipation for the second episode, saying, “Music Min Gyu will make his first look by a coincidental assembly with Yong Dong Jin within the interrogation room. The disappearance of Corporal Oh will function the rationale for the members of the particular process drive to affix on the DMZ one after the other. Instances that have been as soon as regarded as simply accidents will begin to entangle, so maintain a watch out to see how the thriller of ‘Search’ will proceed to unravel.”

The subsequent episode of “Search” airs on October 18 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch “Search” with English subtitles under!

