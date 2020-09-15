Krystal And Jang Dong Yoon’s Upcoming OCN Thriller “Search” Reveals Premiere Date And New Posters

OCN’s upcoming drama “Search” has set a premiere date and revealed new posters of its forged!

Starring Jang Dong Yoon and Krystal, “Search” is a thriller thriller a few specialised search get together that units out to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and murders within the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

On September 14, OCN gave a brand new have a look at the 5 characters who’re part of the strongest navy corps. Whereas the earlier set of posters hinted at an unknown enemy lurking within the DMZ, the newly launched predominant poster depicts the mindsets of the characters who’re dealing with “a worry that nobody has ever seen.”

Amid the tense environment of the DMZ, the characters have totally different expressions on their faces as they put together to meet the unknown enemy.

Sergeant Yong Dong Jin (Jang Dong Yoon), who is sort of performed along with his necessary navy service, faces surprising moments of confusion throughout a particular mission the place he’s deployed forward of his discharge date. With spectacular expertise as the most effective “warrior” of the Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, Yong Dong Jin will work collectively along with his monitoring canine within the upcoming story.

By Yong Dong Jin’s facet is Son Ye Rim (Krystal), a very smart and succesful lieutenant who joins the investigation group as a particular officer. Within the poster, she’s lined as much as her chin and seems decided to show the id of the mysterious enemy. Son Ye Rim additionally exudes calmness even throughout the chaos of the DMZ.

Moon Jung Hee performs Kim Da Jung, a reservist who was as soon as the top of the particular forces group answerable for counterterrorism and now works as a tour information on the DMZ Memorial Corridor. Within the poster, she exhibits off confidence and charisma.

In the meantime, Track Min Kyu (Yoon Park) is an elite officer who turns into the chief of the search get together, and within the poster, he seems distressed, as if he’s experiencing sophisticated feelings. Working with him is Lee Joon Sung (Lee Hyun Wook), the deputy group chief who possesses the mindset of a real soldier. Standing up straight, he appears heroic and ready for something.

The drama’s manufacturing group commented, “Please sit up for the ‘navy synergy’ that might be created by the members of the particular group who’re all totally different in character and rank as they’re joined by Kim Da Jung, who will shield Chun Gong Li along with them.”

“Search” premieres on October 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST after the top of “Lacking: The Different Facet.”

