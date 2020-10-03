Krystal Cheers On Jessica After Her Debut Novel “Shine” Hits Shelves

Krystal shared how proud she is about her sister Jessica publishing her first novel!

On October 2, Krystal shared a photograph of herself with a replica of Jessica’s debut novel “Shine.” She wrote, “my sister’s debut novel #SHINE is OUT NOW! so pleased with u, love u all the way in which.”

Jessica replied, “Love you toddler!”

Jessica’s “Shine” tells the story of a Korean American woman on the earth of Okay-pop attempting to obtain her goals, and it was launched in September.

Krystal will quickly star within the OCN drama “Search” alongside Jang Dong Yoon.

Watch a teaser for “Search” under!

