Krystal, Jang Dong Yoon, And More Impress At Script Reading For New OCN Thriller “Search”

OCN’s upcoming drama “Search” has launched photographs of its first script studying!

“Search” is a army thriller drama that takes place within the demilitarized zone (DMZ) and tells the story of a specialised search get together that varieties to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearance and homicide circumstances. That is OCN’s fourth work of their dramatic cinema undertaking following “Entice,” “Strangers From Hell,” and “Staff Bulldog: Off-Obligation Investigation.”

In April, the actors and manufacturing group of “Search” gathered collectively for the primary script studying earlier than filming. Together with director Im Dae Woong and scriptwriters Goo Mo and Go Myung Joo, actors Jang Dong Yoon, f(x)’s Krystal, Moon Jung Hee, Yoon Park, Lee Hyun Wook, and extra have been current on the script studying. The set was stuffed with pleasure and anticipation because the actors passionately immersed themselves into their roles.

Whereas this might be Krystal’s first return to OCN in two years following her function in “The Participant.” “Search” might be Jang Dong Yoon’s first OCN thriller. Jang Dong Yoon might be taking part in Yong Dong Jin, a army canine handler and sergeant who’s virtually completed serving his time within the army and is counting down the times till his discharge. Throughout the script studying, Jang Dong Yoon showcased his large appearing spectrum by exuding heat charisma whereas handing the army canine and by placing on the bravado of an skilled sergeant.

Krystal will play lieutenant Son Ye Rim who has each excellent stamina and intelligence. Together with her charisma and a blunt and simple tone, Krystal skillfully portrayed Son Ye Rim with an intensive understanding of her character.

Moon Jung Hee might be taking part in Kim Da Jung, a reservist who was as soon as the pinnacle of the particular forces group accountable for counterterrorism and now works as a tour information on the DMZ Memorial Corridor. Yoon Park might be making a stunning transformation from his typical light picture because the function of Track Min Kyu, an elite officer who turns into the chief of the search get together. Lee Hyun Wook has been forged within the function of Lee Joon Sung, the deputy group chief who possesses the mindset of a real soldier.

With the addition of Yong Dong Jin, who’s accountable for the looking canine Leo, and particular officer Son Ye Rim, Kim Da Jung, Track Min Kyu, and Lee Joon Sung will all collect on the DMZ for various causes to affix the search get together that can uncover the reality behind the mysterious case. Viewers are already curious to find what secrets and techniques might be hidden on the DMZ and the way the group will construct their camaraderie via the particular case.

The manufacturing group shared, “The actors’ passionate appearing stood out on set as they completely immersed themselves into every of their characters regardless of it being the primary script studying. A top quality undertaking with the trifecta of a vigorous and well-structured story, sharp directing, and practical appearing from actors who’ve every added their very own presence will go to the viewers quickly.”

“Search” might be helmed by director Im Dae Woong, who directed “Home of the Disappeared” and “Horror Tales,” and written by scriptwriters Goo Mo and Go Myung Joo, who’ve written for quite a few movies.

“Search” will premiere within the second half of 2020.

