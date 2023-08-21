Krystal Nielson, Who Used To Be On The Bachelor, Marries Miles Bowles In A Beach Wedding:

After meeting for more than three years, they got married in a small wedding within La Jolla, California, upon Saturday. Miles Bowles and Krystal Nielson said, “I do!”

After saying they were going to get married within October, the Bachelor within Paradise grad, 35, and Bowles got married on Saturday in a small wedding at a private home in La Jolla, California. Nielson told them all about the wedding plans before the big day.

People got pictures of the 35-year-old TV celebrity as she walked down the aisle wearing a figure-hugging gown from Grace Loves Lace. She was married to Bachelor in Paradise star Chris Randone before.

It’s A Party With Our Closest Friends And Family, And We’re So Happy To Have Them Here To Encourage Our Marriage:

The white cloth was covered with lace, and straps went around her shoulders to keep it up. On the left side of the dress, there was a slit that went all the way up to the thigh.

She put on a pair of nude-colored shoes with open toes that were held on by straps around her ankles.

Nielson says, “It’s a party with our closest friends and family, and we’re so happy to have these individuals here to encourage our relationship as it moves forward.” “We’ll keep making memories where we first met, in the backyard.”

The Theme Of The Wedding Was “Keep It Coastal”:

In some pictures, she stood with the handsome man, 28, while wearing a white veil that hung behind her head and reached the ground. The theme of the couple’s wedding, which was planned through Ivory + Stone Event Co., was “keep it coastal.”

Nielson says, “We wanted to focus on the organic, earthy, as well as natural parts of La Jolla, a beach town that Miles and I both love.” They also wanted to improve the garden by adding hints of fruit from the farm where they will say their vows.

They have a 2-year-old daughter named Andara Rose Bowles. They started dating within May 2020 after a close family member set them up. The couple says that their relationship has been built on their “commitment to family as well as honest communication with each other.”

Nielson Says That Marriage Is Important To Us Because We Choose To Dedicate Our Lives To Each Other As Well As Our Families:

Nielson says, “Marriage is important to us because we choose to spend the rest of our lives with one another and with our family.” When planning their wedding, the couple wanted everything to be true to who they were.

“Music is an essential component of our relationship,” Nielson says. “Miles used to play in a band when he was younger. We knew we planned a lot of different kinds of live music at our wedding to really get the party going.

We’ll have a harpist, a cellist, and a guitarist play for the service and our first dance.” The wedding took place at a private home within La Jolla, where the couple stood for a number of photos.

Their Daughter Was The Flower Girl At The Wedding:

Their daughter was the couple’s flower girl, and the three of them had a special moment together when they danced to “You Send Me” through Aretha Franklin during their first dance.

Nielson walked down the aisle in a Lumi dress through Grace Loves Lace. The dress was made alongside 96% recycled materials and was made in a sustainable and humane way.

The newlyweds said secret vows to each other before the big day. They also said standard vows at their wedding, which was led through a close friend.

Guests ate at a variety of healthy food stands at the wedding, such as delicious tacos, a pizza oven, as well as a dessert cart.

Krystal Was A Notable Star On The Bachelor’s 22nd Season:

Nielson says, “The signature cocktails we made alongside Moniker Cocktail Co. only for our wedding and the cold brew coffee bar that will be open all night will be the best parts.” “Moniker Coffee & Cocktail Co. makes specialty coffees and cocktails, which we also serve.”

Krystal was in the 22nd installment of The Bachelor before she won the 5th installment of Bachelor within Paradise. She met Chris Hanson on the show, and in 2018 they got married.

Later within June 2019, the pair got married, but in February 2020, they said they were breaking up.

Nielson Said That Music Was An Important Component Of How We Feel About Each Other:

“It hurts to say that right now, we’ve both chosen to go our different ways. We never thought this would happen, but we need to work upon ourselves now,’ the pair said in a statement, as reported by Us Weekly.

The day after they said “I do,” they had a goodbye brunch with all of their guests. Then, they went on their vacation to The Cape within Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.