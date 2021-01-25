Krysten Ritter Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Krysten Ritter has signed with CAA for illustration in all areas, Selection has realized completely.

Ritter joins the company from WME. She continues to be managed by Kyle Luker at Business Leisure and Steve Caserta at Principal Leisure LA. Her lawyer is Dave Feldman at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson; and her publicists are Lindsay Krug and Rhett Usry at ID Public Relations.

Ritter is an actress, director, and creator. She is finest identified for her starring function within the Marvel-Netflix collection “Jessica Jones” and the next crossover collection “The Defenders.” She additionally made her directorial debut within the third season of “Jessica Jones.”

She can be identified for her starring function within the ABC comedy “Don’t Belief the B—- in House 23” and for taking part in the character Jane Margolis within the hit AMC collection “Breaking Unhealthy.” She reprised the latter function within the 2019 function “El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film.”

Ritter and Nahnatchka Kahn are at the moment creating an untitled serial killer collection, which was first introduced final 12 months and is predicted to land at a significant streaming service after a bidding battle.

On the options aspect, Ritter will star within the upcoming Netflix function “Nightbooks” directed by David Yarovesky. She has labored with acclaimed administrators together with Tim Burton in “Large Eyes,” Amy Heckerling in “Vamps,”, and Brett Haley in “The Hero.”

In 2017, She revealed her debut novel, “Bonfire: A Novel,” and is at the moment engaged on her follow-up. She helms her manufacturing firm, Silent Machine, and is at the moment creating an unscripted collection set on this planet of aggressive knitting.