Ku Hye Sun And Ahn Jae Hyun Come To A Settlement + Finalize Divorce

Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun at the moment are legally divorced.

On July 15, a divorce mediation session was held at Seoul Household Courtroom. Ahn Jae Hyun and Ku Hye Sun weren’t current, and their authorized representatives attended of their place.

Their official assertion is as follows:

Ahn Jae Hyun and Ku Hye Sun got here to an settlement to accept divorce via mediation on July 15, 2020. The 2 will every stroll on their very own paths, and they’ll want the most effective for one another’s futures. We specific apologies for his or her non-public issues having brought on hassle to the general public till now.

The 2 actors married in Could 2016, and Ahn Jae Hyun filed a divorce lawsuit in September 2019.

