Ku Hye Sun Reveals She Broke Up With A Boyfriend Because Of “Boys Over Flowers”

On the newest episode of “The Supervisor,” Ku Hye Sun instructed behind-the-scenes tales about her hit drama “Boys Over Flowers”!

In her first selection present look since her divorce, Ku Hye Sun appeared as a visitor on the November 7 episode of the MBC actuality program. She additionally launched viewers to the top of her new company, Kim Sung Hoon, who beforehand labored with Ku Hye Sun for a few years in the course of the early days of her profession.

In an interview, Kim Sung Hoon recalled the grueling means of getting Ku Hye Sun solid in her legendary starring function in “Boys Over Flowers.”

“The competitors to get solid within the drama was extraordinarily fierce,” he shared. “Each company that had any actresses in that age vary have been all begging to have their actresses solid. I additionally spent a lot time ready on the manufacturing firm, going backwards and forwards, and assembly with the director a number of instances till Ku Hye Sun was lastly solid in that function.”

Whereas sharing a meal with Kim Sung Hoon and his son (who can be her supervisor), Ku Hye Sun complained with fun, “What I discovered most unfair [about ‘Boys Over Flowers’] was that the blokes would arrive on the finish of a scene wearing fairly clothes, after which they might steal the present. However from the start, I’d be getting hit by eggs and flour up till they confirmed up, after which the scene would finish. It was in the end the male lead who benefited.”

Kim Sung Hoon responded, “However that’s why folks liked the character of Geum Jan Di extra, as a result of she suffered. It was a real Cinderella story.” Watching footage of their dialog from the studio, host Jun Hyun Moo agreed, “Folks have been rooting for her.”

Ku Hye Sun additionally revealed that she suffered a concussion whereas filming the scene wherein she falls backwards right into a swimming pool.

“However I needed to preserve filming immediately,” she continued. “If I didn’t instantly proceed filming, the drama wouldn’t have the ability to air on schedule. So I pushed myself to maintain filming. Then, a few week later, I began feeling nauseated and dizzy. I finally ended up fainting throughout filming and going to the hospital.”

Later, Ku Hye Sun went on to share that she had in the end damaged up along with her then-boyfriend because of the drama’s abroad shoots.

Explaining that she didn’t have cellular phone reception in New Caledonia, the place the drama’s beautiful island scenes have been filmed, Ku Hye Sun mentioned, “I had a boyfriend again then, and he couldn’t get in contact with me. However he didn’t imagine me once I mentioned that I didn’t have reception there. He thought it was an excuse. So we broke up.”

Watch the total episode of “The Supervisor” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and watch Ku Hye Sun in “Boys Over Flowers” right here!

Watch Now