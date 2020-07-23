Ku Hye Sun Signs With New Agency Helmed By Former YG Employee

After parting methods with HB Leisure, Ku Hye Sun has joined a brand new company.

On July 23, following Ku Hye Sun’s announcement on Instagram, MIMI Leisure formally confirmed that the actress had signed an unique contract with the company.

MIMI Leisure is a brand new company led by CEO Kim Sung Hoon, a former YG Leisure worker who personally labored with Ku Hye Sun throughout her time on the firm.

A consultant of MIMI Leisure acknowledged, “As a result of relationship we fashioned in the course of the very long time we spent collectively at YG Leisure, we now have ended up becoming a member of forces with Ku Hye Sun, who is known not solely in Korea however overseas as nicely, for her many home and worldwide actions.”

The company added, “Via our historical past of working collectively for Ku Hye Sun’s numerous actions as an actress, director, and author, we now have constructed up a deep belief in each other. With that as a basis, we’re trying ahead to her new begin. We are going to totally help the actions of artist Ku Hye Sun, who possesses a various array of charms, in a family-like ambiance.”

