Ku Hye Sun Talks About The Meaning Of Her New Album, Using Art To Express Herself, Future Plans, And More

Ku Hye Sun has launched new music for the primary time in 5 years.

On September 2, Ku Hye Sun launched her third new-age piano album “Breath 3.” That is her first launch since “Breath 2” in 2015.

When requested what sort of album “Breath 3” is, Ku Hye Sun shared, “It’s an album I made whereas remembering the particularly recent spring air of 2020. It incorporates the nervous pleasure of a brand new dream and a brand new begin. If my previous albums handled the that means of life’s seasons and demise, this album offers with the refreshing feelings in life.”

As she’s now launched a trilogy of “Breath” albums, she spoke in regards to the that means of this time period, sharing, “Respiration is music and my music holds the that means of respiratory. It’s my want that my music is as comfy and mandatory as respiratory.”

After working as an actress, artist, director, and extra, Ku Hye Sun shared how she got here to make use of music as one other technique to categorical herself. She defined, “You don’t have to clarify music in phrases and music has the mysterious energy of sharing emotion. Since everybody loves and embraces music, I believed, ‘I’ve to advertise with music.’ I feel that out of all my tasks, this can be the one which holds my need to speak with the general public essentially the most. I hope ‘Breath 3’ can switch the hopeful pleasure I felt in 2020 to the general public.”

Amidst different artwork tasks and attending college, Ku Hye Sun was requested how she manages her busy day-to-day life. She commented, “As of late, I spend every day very busily. I’ve considerably minimized my sleep time to about two hours a day and I simply preserve working. I’m writing and dealing on artwork for my exhibition scheduled for subsequent yr. There’s so much I must work on so I’ve been dividing up my time effectively. I’ll set my alarm for 2 hours and even when I’m simply dozing off, I’ll sleep two hours after which get up to work. Regardless of this, I’m overflowing with happiness that I get a begin recent and may work.”

Relating to her future plans, Ku Hye Sun shared, “First, I’m scheduled to be a choose on the 22nd Bucheon Worldwide Animation Competition. I’m undecided after they’ll be accomplished, however I’m making ready to provide movies for the ‘Breath’ sequence. I’m additionally making ready diligently for my exhibition subsequent yr. I’ve been reviewing tv tasks and plan to debate them intimately. In the interim, I plan to greet everybody by way of my paintings and different numerous work.”

Lastly, when requested what she wish to say to followers and the general public, Ku Hye Sun responded, “I feel that this complicated and chaotic time has inevitably led to numerous hardships for everybody. I actually hope this music brings you consolation. I hope to greet you once more in good well being.”

Watch Ku Hye Sun in “Angel Eyes” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)