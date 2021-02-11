Ku Hye Sun To Be First Guest On Kim Soo Mi’s New Show Starring Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, EXID’s Hani, And More

Actress Ku Hye Sun would be the first visitor on “Soo Mi’s Mountain Cabin.”

“Soo Mi’s Mountain Cabin” is a joint manufacturing between KBS and skyTV. Starring Kim Soo Mi, it’s a therapeutic selection present that options visitors with particular tales who come to go to a tranquil cabin deep within the mountains. Different members of the forged embrace Park Myung Soo, Shinhwa’s Jun Jin, Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, and EXID’s Hani.

The manufacturing employees said, “The primary visitor to go to the mountain cabin shall be Ku Hye Sun, an icon of the 2000s. Ku Hye Sun has gone from receiving a lot love as a younger star to a multitalented artist who paints, directs, writes, and sings.”

Ku Hye Sun is predicted to share sincere speak with the forged members. The actress is often called a homebody who orders in usually as a substitute of cooking, so one other focal point is what Kim Soo Mi, recognized to be a gifted house prepare dinner, will whip up for her. Ku Hye Sun may even be accompanied by one other visitor, as but unnamed.

“Soo Mi’s Mountain Cabin” premieres on February 18 and can air each Thursday at 10:40 p.m. KST.

