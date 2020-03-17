KuCoin Names Co-Founder Johnny Lyu As KuCoin Global CEO

The Seychelles-based crypto commerce KuCoin as of late launched the established order of KuGroup, appointing CEO Michael Gan as Chairman of KuGroup and co-founder Johnny Lyu as CEO of KuCoin Worldwide.

According to an announcement from KuCoin, the newly established KuGroup consists of three commerce groups: KuCoin Worldwide, KuCloud, and KuChain & KCS Ecosystem.

With their new roles, Michael Gan will oversee the worldwide means of KuCoin Worldwide and put further efforts on exploring the bounds of blockchain era with KuChain, a public blockchain powered by the use of KuCoin, and straightforward strategies to mix the group’s corporations with the KCS ecosystem. Johnny Lyu will possible be principally accountable for the day-to-day operations of KuCoin, KuMEX, Pool-X, along with the expansion and prosperity of the KCS ecosystem.

Johnny Lyu commented, “KuCoin has proved its value throughout the crypto space by the use of offering easy-to-use, secured and atmosphere pleasant financial providers and merchandise to prospects the world over. Over 65 billion transaction amount has been handled to this point and we are able to proceed our journey to make KuCoin probably the most environment friendly place to business. Please hold tuned for further updates referring to KuCoin, KuMEX, Pool-X, KCS, and KuChain that can possible be launched within the following couple of weeks.”

Previous to turning into a member of KuCoin as co-founder, Johnny Lyu has gathered appreciable experience throughout the e-commerce, auto, and luxury enterprise. At KuCoin, Johnny used to information the guidelines, commerce development and strategic funding group, and he’s moreover the first contributor in the back of Spotlight, Pool-X, and KuCloud.

Started in September 2017, KuCoin now supplies quite a few crypto and blockchain corporations along with spot & futures shopping for and promoting, mining and lending.



