Kudi Yedamaithe Trailer Makes Excellent Strikes – Video

Whilst Telugu OTT platform Aha gears as much as movement Kudi Yedamaithe, a time loop internet collection, beginning July 16, the trailer has been published.

It offers a glimpse of the protagonists – Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay – and the way they’re related in an intriguing case. Amala Paul is a superb have compatibility for the position of a police officer.

The internet collection is directed by means of Pawan Kumar, who inspired the Telugu target market with Samantha Akkineni starrer U Flip.

Consistent with Kudi Yedamaithe’s synopsis, what occurs when a police officer and a supply boy get caught in an unexplained, impossible scenario. They don’t know why it’s going down, the way it’s going down, they only know what’s going down.