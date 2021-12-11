Kuldeep Singh, who misplaced his existence with CDS Bipin Rawat, used to be cremated, other people cried

Jaipur: Squadron Chief Kuldeep Singh, who misplaced his existence within the Coonoor chopper coincidence, used to be cremated with complete army honors in his local village Ghardana Khurd. Numerous other people bid farewell to the courageous Kuldeep Singh Singh with wet eyes. The frame of Kuldeep Singh, who misplaced his existence on this coincidence, used to be reached at Jhunjhunu airport on Saturday morning through particular plane from Delhi. Right here public representatives, administrative officials paid floral tributes to him. Kuldeep Singh CDS Bipin Rawat used to be in the similar helicopter with him.Additionally Learn – Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: Households of martyr Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan gets Rs 50 lakh assist, CM Yogi introduced

Indian Air Drive's frame of Kuldeep Singh (Indian Airforce) A truck adorned with plant life used to be taken to the local village of Ghardana Khurd. There, 1000's of current villagers bid a last farewell to Kuldeep with wet eyes. Squadron Chief Kuldeep Singh used to be given a last farewell with complete army honours. Presently, the slogans of 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Kuldeep Amar Rahe' stored reverberating over and over.

Rajasthan: Numerous other people throngs Ghardana Khurd village in Jhunjhunu to pay their closing respects to Squadron Chief Kuldeep Singh who misplaced his existence within the #TamilNaduChopperCrash percent.twitter.com/bb78edhYqv – ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021



In this instance, Sainik Welfare Minister Rajendra Gudha, MP Narendra Kumar, BJP State President Satish Poonia, Deputy Chief of Opposition Rajendra Rathod, numerous public representatives and 1000’s of other people had been provide on behalf of the state govt. It’s noteworthy that on Wednesday, Leader of Protection Personnel (CDS) Common Bipin Rawat, his spouse Madhulika Rawat and 11 team of workers of the militia died on this coincidence. Squadron Chief Kuldeep Singh and Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh from Rajasthan had been additionally a number of the military team of workers who misplaced their lives within the coincidence.