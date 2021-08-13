Kulgam Come upon Replace: One terrorist killed in an in a single day come upon

Kulgam Come upon Replace, Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) The come upon that began when terrorists opened fireplace on a Border Safety Power (BSF) convoy in Kulgam district of Kulgam lasted in a single day and one terrorist used to be killed, the operation is now over. A significant coincidence has been prevented earlier than Independence Day. The nationwide freeway will quickly open for site visitors. Senior law enforcement officials gave this data on Friday. Two safety body of workers and two civilians have been additionally injured throughout the come upon.Additionally Learn – WATCH: Will India win Lord’s Take a look at on Independence Day? When requested this, Rohit Sharma gave such a solution

Kashmir's Inspector Common of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar stated, the operation is over now. A significant coincidence has been prevented earlier than Independence Day. The nationwide freeway will quickly open for site visitors.

On Kulgam come upon, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar stated, "Police, safety forces have been on alert in view of August 15. BSF used to be coming, when 2 terrorists fired indiscriminately from a large development. No person used to be injured on our aspect. Safety forces surrounded the development. The come upon began and the terrorist used to be killed within the evening.

Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed up to now within the come upon at Kulgam that began the day gone by. “Entire seek of the development is but to be carried out,” says IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. (Visuals deferred via unspecified time) percent.twitter.com/1sJSghZ6Lo – ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2021

A police spokesman stated, “Round 3 pm, terrorists opened fireplace on a BSF convoy at the Jammu-Srinagar Nationwide Freeway at Malpora in Qazigund house in Kulgam district. The Highway Opening Birthday celebration (ROP) of police and safety forces additionally retaliated.”

The spokesman stated that police and military groups straight away reached the spot and cordoned off the realm. He instructed, “The power didn’t give any probability to the terrorists to flee from there. And then the terrorists concealed in a close-by giant development. From there they fired indiscriminately on the joint staff of police and safety forces, the forces additionally retaliated, and then the come upon began.

A CRPF body of workers, a military body of workers and two civilians have been injured within the firing via the terrorists, the spokesman stated. All of the injured have been taken to a close-by medical institution for remedy.