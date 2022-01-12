Kulgam Stumble upon: JeM terrorist killed in J&Okay, one policeman martyred, 5 together with 3 military body of workers injured

Kulgam Stumble upon Replace: Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu & Kashmir) of Kulgam district (Kulgam Stumble upon) A Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist in an come upon on Wednesday night time in (JeM terrorist) used to be killed and a policeman (police body of workers SgCt Rohit Chhib) He used to be martyred. As well as, 5 other people, together with 3 squaddies, have been injured. Two civilians also are a few of the 5 injured all over the come upon. They’ve suffered minor accidents.Additionally Learn – Neighboring Pakistan’s intentions uncovered at the western entrance, now we have made robust arrangements for China within the north: Military Leader

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: One police body of workers SgCt Rohit Chhib killed attained martyrdom; 1 JeM terrorist killed. 3 Military squaddies injured. 2 civilians additionally won minor accidents. Operation continues: IGP Kashmir – ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar stated, Sergeant Rohit Chhib, a policeman has sacrificed his lifestyles in an come upon between safety forces and terrorists in Parivaan house of ​​Kulgam district; 1 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed. 3 military body of workers are injured. 2 civilians additionally won minor accidents. Operation continues.

