Kumail Nanjiani And Issa Rae’s The Lovebirds Is Heading To Netflix

The Lovebirds has Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani taking part in a pair who unintentionally turn out to be the witnesses to a homicide that they find yourself being framed for. The couple do run from the crime scene… so it does look awfully suspicious. Since all main film theaters have closed down throughout the nation and the Dallas movie competition was additionally cancelled, the studio seemingly didn’t have a lot of a selection however to drop The Lovebirds from the massive display.