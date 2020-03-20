Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon Debut Podcast About Living Your Best Quarantine Life

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon are execs at staying cooped up inside — and now they wish to share their suggestions for how you can make the most effective of homebound life within the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The married Hollywood couple launched a brand new limited-series weekly podcast, “Staying In with Emily and Kumail,” with all proceeds from the podcast to be donated to charities which can be serving to individuals affected by the coronavirus disaster, together with the Heart for Catastrophe Philanthropy, Feeding America, and the Restaurant Employees Group Basis.

Nanjiani introduced the podcast Thursday on Twitter:

Gordon and Nanjiani promise to keep away from speaking about COVID-19. As a substitute, they’ll present suggestions on films, books, board video games and puzzles and chat with their associates to supply steering about hunkering down inside.

“Don’t anticipate to listen to updates on the virus — there are precise journalists for that,” the couple’s official announcement says. “Do anticipate to listen to discuss in regards to the emotional put on and tear of the unprecedented instances we’re in, and about what number of methods you’ll be able to eat frozen waffles.”

As portrayed in “The Huge Sick,” the Oscar-nominated romantic comedy from Amazon Studios based mostly on their lives, Gordon’s well being situation implies that each she and Nanjiani have grow to be accustomed to staying indoors for lengthy durations of time.

Gordon and Nanjiani additionally co-created, wrote and government produced Apple TV Plus docu-series “Little America.” Kumail’s upcoming tasks embody “The Lovebirds” reverse Issa Rae and Marvel’s “The Eternals”; he beforehand starred in HBO’s “Silicon Valley.” Gordon has written for NBC’s “The Carmichael Present,” Comedy Central’s “One other Interval” and HBO’s “Crashing,” and created and produced three seasons of “The Meltdown With Jonah and Kumail” on Comedy Central.

“Staying In with Emily and Kumail” is produced in partnership with Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries and Three Uncanny 4 Productions, a three way partnership of Sony Music Leisure and producers Adam Davidson and Laura Mayer.

The podcast is out there on all main podcast platforms, together with Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.