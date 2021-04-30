Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon Set Film at Andy Muschietti’s Company

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, whose real-life romance inspired their hit romantic comedy “The Big Sick,” are teaming up to write another film.

Nanjiani and Gordon, who are married, will adapt the screenplay for “The Doubtful Guest,” based on the illustrated book by the late Edward Gorey.

The film is being developed by Double Dream, a newly launched production company from siblings Andy and Barbara Muschietti, who are best known for directing and producing “It” and “It: Chapter Two.”

Andy Muschietti is attached to helm “The Doubtful Guest,” with Nanjiani set to star. The story follows a mysterious penguin-like creature; its unannounced and unwelcome arrival at a family’s home stirs up trouble and chaos.

In addition to co-writing the script, Gordon and Nanjiani will serve as executive producers. Andy and Barbara Muschietti will produce the film alongside Dani Bernfeld. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment is also producing, with Jeb Brody and John Buderwitz overseeing for the company.

The property is owned by the Edward Gorey Charitable Trust, a nonprofit that backs animal welfare causes. Trustees Eric D. Sherman and R. Andrew Boose will executive produce the film.

Double Dream has several upcoming projects on its slate, including the superhero adventure “The Flash” (which Andy is directing and Barbara is producing), as well as the Warner Bros. adaptation of “Attack on Titan” and Universal’s “Electric State” led by Millie Bobby Brown.

Following the success of “The Big Sick,” Nanjiani and Gordon reteamed to executive produce the Apple TV Plus series “Little America.” The couple has also maintained independent careers. Nanjiani will appear next in the Marvel blockbuster “Eternals,” in a role that required him to get ripped, as well as the Disney Plus show “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” set in the “Star Wars” universe. Gordon is writing the screenplay for the Netflix movie “Ball and Chain,” a comic book adaptation starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.

Andy and Barbara Muschietti are repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Nanjiani and Gordon are repped by UTA, Mosaic and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP. Bernfeld is repped by Morris Yorn. The Edward Gorey Trust is repped by CAA and Pryor Cashman LLP.