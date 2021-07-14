Kumud Mishra Wiki, Age, Spouse, Kids, Circle of relatives, Biography – Newzpanda

Kumud Mishra is a popular Bollywood and theatre actor. He’s well known for playing the location of ‘Khatana Bhai’ (canteen guy) throughout the movie Rockstar (2011).

Kumud Mishra Wiki/Biography

Kumud used to be born in Chakghat, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. He achieved his training from Rashtriya Military College in Belgaum, Karnataka. Later, he returned to Bhopal to complete his graduation in History and Political Science.

Physically Glance

Height (approx.): 5′ 7″

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Family, Caste & Partner

Kumud belongs to a Hindu family. His father used to be throughout the Indian Army, and he used to be a theatre artist too. He used to inspire Kumud to join theatres in Bhopal.

Kumud gained married to Ayesha Raza on 9 February 2008. Ayesha is a Bollywood actress, and he or she has seemed in Bollywood movement footage along with Dhoom (2004), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), and Bharat (2019). They’ve a son, and his establish is Kabir or Kabbu.

Occupation

Kumud used to be impressed through his father to join the theatre as an actor. He joined the ‘Bharat Bhavan Custom Centre’ in Bhopal. He acted in a few plays there and worked with the well known theatre directors like Sachin Tiwari, John Martin, Alok Nandan, Bansi Kaul and numerous further. He gained the risk to paintings with Prabhat Ganguly’s ‘The Little Ballet Theatre.’ In 1989, he moreover participated throughout the festival of India in USSR.

Later, in 1990, he joined the celebrated ‘National College of Drama’ in Delhi, and he did a degree in functioning from there. The well known theatre actor and director ‘Satyadev Dubey’ used to be his guru. Once, Satyadev referred to as him to Mumbai for the audition of ‘The Making of the Mahatma (1996)’ which used to be to be directed through Shyam Benegal. Kumud and Rajit Kapoor had been selected as top two applicants, then again, finally Rajit used to be selected.

He has been a part of the well known ‘Prithvi Theatre’ for more than two decades.

In 1995, he seemed throughout the TV serial ‘Swabhimaan’ which used to be aired on DD National.

He gained his first ruin throughout the Bollywood movie ‘Sardari Begum’ (1996). Then again, it didn’t help him to get excellent movie duties. So, he persevered acting in theatres only.

In 2007, he used to be roped in for the movie ‘1971’ starring actors Manoj Bajpaiyee and Ravi Kishan. Then again, he were given right here into the limelight with the movie ‘Rockstar’ (2011). He carried out the nature of ‘Khatana Bhai’ throughout the movie. His dialogues which became very talked-about are-

Shiddat honi chahiye pyar me, dard hona chahiye. Ye koi pyaar vyar nahi hai, dil ka tootna nahi hai, ocha pan hai ye Toote hue dil se hi sangeet nikalta hai, jab dil ki lagti hai na, tukde tukde hote hain, tab aati hai jhankaar”

After that, he seemed in numerous Bollywood movement footage akin to: Ranjhanaa (2013), Revolver Rani (2014), Lekar Hum Deewana Dil (2014), Badlapur (2015), Airlift (2016), Sultan (2016), Rustom (2016), MS Dhoni: The untold tale (2016), Rock On 2 (2016), Jolly LLB 2 (2017), Article 15 (2019), and P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar (2019).

‘D for DRAMA’ is a Theatre workforce formed through Kumud and two further contributors. In 2017, his theatre workforce directed the play ‘Dhumrapaan,’ which used to be selected for META awards 2017 (with nominations in 5 categories).

In 2017, he used to be observed throughout the internet series TVF Tripling – season 1.

He acted throughout the temporary film ‘Laddoo’ (2019). It used to be directed through Neeraj Pandey and Plan C Studios and produced through Shital Bhatia.

Favourite Problems

Foods: Pani Puri, Tea and Rasmalai

Knowledge

His spare time activities embody learning and travelling.