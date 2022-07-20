Kun Agüero revealed the funny family confusion caused by his photo in Barcelona training

The peculiar situation experienced by the Kun

Sergio Aguero found tranquility in his new life and the place in the world he selected to settle for the last few weeks was Miami. In the American city, Kun has a relaxed life, continues to play golf on the best courses on the planet and remains active on social media after having to give up football due to a heart problem. However, the former striker appeared in training for Barcelona, ​​which is doing the preseason in Florida, and caused family confusion.

In one of his classic transmissions of Twitch in which he speaks with his spectators, Agüero told an anecdote. “I have to tell you something. They saw that I published a photo of Barsa that I went to yesterday and everything. My sister sends me a message and she puts me: ‘Sergio, how are you? Hey, I don’t understand anything. Did you play ball again and weren’t able to tell me?’. I tell him ‘hey, why did I play ball again? I don’t understand anything’. And he tells me: ‘You posted a photo in Barcelona and I didn’t know you were back in training'”recounted in the first person.

And added to that: “I don’t know if you’re stupid, stupid or pretend. I went to training to see Barcelona, ​​do you understand? I went to training to see the teammates who were there. ‘I thought you already went to train,’ he tells me. My sister started working now and she has a problem that she shouldn’t know about. She saw the photo and thought I was playing soccer again. But well, it is seen that she is in balls my sister ”.

The former footballer lamented for falling in the popular video game

In addition, he gave details of the next step he will take regarding his studies related to the heart. “I just bought a device that I have to put on now and that is going to take my heart rate. It shows you how the heart chart is doing. The issue is that I have to get out of that training alive because if I’m running with that and span… I can’t send anyone. I have to run with it and once the training is over, if I’m safe, I send it to the doctor. And from there we will see what happens, ”he added.

One of the fragments that went viral from his broadcast was the anger he felt at losing in the popular game Fall Guys. The When he fell in the final and was unable to claim the crown by a few seconds. “Look at you, how I lost idiot”he commented with his hands on his head, after letting out a powerful scream.

