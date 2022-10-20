Kun Agüero surprised Diego Forlán with a live audio: with what “he drove him crazy”

* The anecdotes of Agüero with Forlán in the concentrations of Atlético Madrid

Sergio Aguero and Diego Forlan They were partners for four seasons in the Atletico Madrid. They played 158 games together and formed a fearsome River Plate duo in the mattress offensive. They won the Europa League in the 2009/2010 season and the European Super Cup in 2010. The Uruguayan has great memories of that time and the Argentine revealed funny anecdotes from the concentrations.

“With Kun it was spectacular because it was not easy to play in that Atlético Madrid. Today people recognize us and don’t say ‘we really enjoyed Atlético today, but we really enjoyed that one with a 4-3’. We suffered or had a match with Barcelona that we were losing 0-2 and ended up winning 4-3. There are teams that have that culture of suffering and changing it to what is now, some fans tell us that they enjoyed that time,” he said. Cachavacha in an interview with the program F-Team (ESPN).

Kun saw the program and sent two audios to the driver, Sebastián Vignolo, in which he first greeted the Uruguayan. “I heard there to play golf, whenever I want. I am here on his land so we are going to introduce him to golf”, he began.

“A crack Cacha. It drove him crazy there at Atlético. We had a good time and we’ve had nice moments together at Atlético, with many goals. It was not easy at that time, an Atlético that was just beginning to be built with players that it had at that time. Today Atlético Madrid is something else, but we had a great time at Vicente Calderón, which for me is the most beautiful stadium I’ve ever played with Atlético and I’ve shared it with Cachita”, added the former striker who played for the white-and-white team between 2006 and 2011.

Then, in the second audio, Agüero confessed that “Another thing that drove him crazy was that I would sit down to eat and he didn’t like me to grab his fork, glass and all those things (laughs)”.

Forlán joined that story and said that “those are the things that when you live together, I put my shoes in order and I had to keep them in order and Kun was annoying for that. And if someone passed by and messed them up, he would tell the prop man. That’s why in the changing rooms he was looking for the tips and I didn’t want them to bother me in the middle”.

Agüero celebrates with Forlán one of the many goals they scored at Atlético Madrid (EFE/Emilio Naranjo)



Both got along very well and that good relationship contributed to being able to come back from games in complex situations, as Forlán related: “There was one in a goal against Espanyol that was funny. We were losing. Perea was expelled and we need to qualify for the Champions League. I came with a streak in which the bow got smaller. The stadium fell apart because we weren’t qualifying. I had already scored several goals from the outside and Kun came and told me, ‘Cacha, why don’t you score one of those balls of yours? You put it in the corner and we started to break up this match.’ Said and done, I have one left, I turn, I adjust it, and after 35 meters I filled my foot with my left foot and said ‘I’ll break this bow’. Said and done, 2-1. Then Kun made it 2-2. I made it 3-2 and we won the game with one less”.

Agüero and Forlán also agreed that both debuted in the First Division in Independiente. The Uruguayan was between 1998 and 2001. Two years later the Kun premiered, which continues to hold the record of precocity in playing in the elite of Argentina. Cachavacha has great memories of his time with Rojo and revealed that “there were other big teams from Argentina that came looking for me and I said no because of Independiente. Every time a proposal came in, I immediately told my agent not to go ahead.”

Forlán retired after a 20-year career, more than 200 goals, and 10 clubs, including Manchester United, Villarreal, Inter Milan, Inter de Porto Alegre and Peñarol. His last stints were in non-traditional leagues such as in Japan (Cerezo Osaka), India (Mumbai City FC) and Hong-Kong (Kitchee SC). With his national team, he reached fourth place in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and was champion in the 2011 Copa América, played in Argentina.

