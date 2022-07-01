Kun Agüero’s outburst with referee Roberto Tobar for the penalty he charged Marcos Rojo against Corinthians

The former striker referred to the Chilean Tobar



At the request of his friends who are fans of Boca Juniors, Sergio Agüero analyzed the match that the Argentine cast tied without goals against Corinthiansfor the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup. The xeneizes fans felt harmed once again by Conmebol for the penalty against Roberto Tobar sanctioned for an infraction by Marcos Rojo.

Through a stream, Kun set out to watch together with his followers the duel that was played at the Arena Corinthians stadium in São Paulo and was outraged by the judge’s ruling. “But what are you doing referee? This referee is a lining”, shot the former footballer.

“Now I can say it because I don’t play anymore: this referee, whenever he directed Argentina, was a piece of salami”, continued Agüero who recalled an episode suffered by the Boca Juniors defender in the Argentine team.

“You can’t tell me anything, but you’re a liner. And Marcos Rojo has it crossed too because once in the National Team he told him everything. This son of a bitch always threw us to the hype “said the former striker for Independiente, Atlético de Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona.

At another point in the game, the broadcast showed Changuito Zeballos, one of the best appearances in the youth divisions in recent times. And Sergio Agüero filled him with praise. “Che, I like this little boy Zeballos. He plays very well “.

“When was it that I saw a match? I was here in Miami… It was for the League, with Central Cordobawho lost 1-0 on the second date. Villa was in the bank, and this Zeballos broke it that day. They lost the same, but he played well.”recalled about the end of 20 years.

Boca Juniors will have their revenge next Tuesday at the Bombonera, when they host Corinthians from 9:30 p.m. It is worth remembering that the away goal does not have a plus, so Xeneize must win to advance or with a new tie, define the pass to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores on penalties.

KEEP READING:

The hidden motive that accelerated the separation of Piqué and Shakira beyond the alleged infidelities

The romantic gestures of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo, relaxed on the luxurious yacht they rent in Ibiza

Goodbye to Neymar: the secret plot about how PSG fired the most expensive player in its history and the key role of Mbappé

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s strict diet to have “only 8% fat” at age 40: prohibited foods and their allowed

In France they assure that Mauricio Pochettino agreed to his separation from PSG: the millionaire compensation he would receive