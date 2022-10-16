Kun Agüero’s response to a Real Madrid fan after Barcelona’s defeat in the Spanish classic

Sergio Agüero responded to Real Madrid fans on his networks

It was a special game that they were going to play on Real Madrid and Barcelona. In a new edition of the football classic in Spain, which was played at the Santiago Bernabeu, the meringues they won 3-1 thanks to the goals of Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and the Brazilian Rodrygo. For the visit, discounted Ferran Torres.

While the match was being played, the one that appeared on social networks was Sergio Aguero. Kun, who fulfilled his dream of playing for the Catalan team, but was only able to do so for a handful of games due to the heart problem that forced him to retire from football prematurely, supported the culés when the match was 2-0 to those directed by Carlo Ancelotti.

“I’m always from Barcelona and what is it? Let’s go Barcelona”, Kun wrote and accompanied the publication with two hearts in the colors of the Blaugrana. Immediately afterwards, he began to have responses from fans of the Merengues, and the former forward of the Argentine team did not remain silent in the face of the comments.

Kun’s comment on the partial defeat of Barcelona in the classic

A user under the name Pedro Donoso put: “Courage Kunsito, you can never get over not playing for Real Madrid”to which Agüero replied: “Jeee, you wish that had happened, hold on Barça”. Another of his followers under the nick WendyR02who wrote to him “I love you Kun, I don’t care if you’re a Barça player”the now famous streamer of the new platforms, replied: “That, right there”.

Kun Agüero’s response to a Real Madrid fan

It must be remembered that, before announcing the end of his sports career, the former Manchester City attacker he scored his first goal in a Barcelona shirt in the La Liga derby. It was on October 24, 2021, almost a year ago, in the duel that the Madrid team beat the culé team 2-1 at the Camp Nou.

Kun, who had only played about 20 minutes in his two previous games in his debut with the former team where his friend Lionel Messi shone, entered at 73 minutes of the second half and got the discount at 97 when the Merengues had already taken a difference of two goals thanks to the conquests of the Austrian David Alaba and the Spanish Lucas Vázquez, at 32′ and 93 respectively.

Another of the crosses of the Argentine during the duel between Real Madrid and Barcelona

In another of the crosses that Agüero had with his followers on his Twitter account, a user responded to Kun’s message of support for his former team and said: “Don’t talk nonsense, man”. What did the historic Argentine scorer answer? “Hold on Barca. Take male”.

