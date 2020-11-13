Kunal Kamra’s open letter on contempt case of Supreme Court, no intention to apologize

new Delhi: Recently, Attorney General K.K. about the tweet criticizing the Supreme Court. Venugopal had agreed to initiate contempt proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra. After this, Kunal Kamra shared an open letter on his social media handle in a tweet. He has written this letter to the biggest lawyer of the central government. Kunal has written in his post that he is not going to apologize for his statements. Also Read – Supreme Court contempt case will run against Kunal Kamra, tweeted after Arnab’s bail

Kamra shared an open letter which stated that my views have not changed. The silence of the Supreme Court on the personal liberty of others cannot be separated from criticism. I do not intend to retweet or apologize. After sharing this post, he wrote the caption – no lawyer, no penalty, no apology and no waste of place.

Explain that the Attorney General had given consent to start the proceedings of the contempt of court on Thursday. He said that Kamra's tweet is objectionable and now people should understand that he will be punished if the top court is targeted.