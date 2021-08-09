Kunal Karan Kapoor (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Kunal Karan Kapoor (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Kunal Karan Kapoor is an Indian tv and movie actor. He’s very best recognized for his portrayal Mohan Bhatnagar in tv serial Na Bole Tum Na Mene Kuch Kaha. He did a number of collection like Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Woh Apna Sa, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Doli Armaanon Ki and The Raikar Case.

Beginning & Circle of relatives

Kunal Karan Kapoor used to be born on 22 August 1982 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. His father’s identify is Karan Kapoor.

Bio

Actual Title Kunal Karan Kapoor Occupation Actor Date of Beginning 22 August 1982 Age (as in 2021) 39 Years Beginning Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The city Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Title No longer Recognized

Father : Karan Kapoor

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Spouse : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Profession

Kunal began his occupation as a kid artist with the tv collection Rajani as Grasp Kunal Kapoor, which used to be aired at the Doordarshan channel in 1994. He starred within the teenager drama television serial, Remix as Varun on Big name One from 2004 to 2006. This can be a remake of Argentina’s Rebelde Means collection. From 2006 to 2008, he featured in a outstanding function of a soldier named Cadet Yadhuvansh Sahni within the collection Left Proper Left on SAB TV. In 2008, he labored within the collection Meet Mila De Rabba as Mony, and in 2007, he acted within the collection Maayka as Sukhi Singh. He were given forged in the end tv display Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya as a villain named Angad Yadav, he took in this function to end up his versatility in 2009.

In 2011, he won a predominant function of Mohan Bhatnagar in Na Bole Tum Na Mene Kuch Kaha aired on Colours TV. His look won reward by way of tv trade execs, media, and target market. His function therefore characterised as emblematic, and the display were given named cult spectacle. He performed the function of Shaurya Urmi Sinha, owner and editor-in-chief of a newspaper within the collection Doli Armaano Ki in 2015. He carried out within the 2018 serial Woh Apna Sa as Rogue police inspector Krishna Shekhawat. Just lately, he starred in the primary function within the collection Ziddi Dil Maane Na as Sig Ganju aired on Sony SAB in 2021.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty No longer Recognized School No longer Recognized Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Rajani (1992; as kid actor)

Movie : Sparsh: The Contact (2003) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 7″ Ft Weight 70 Kg Frame Form Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Brown Leisure pursuits Travelling, and Images

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Girlfriends Sriti Jha (Actress)

Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Fb No longer To be had Twitter No longer To be had Instagram Kunal Karan Kapoor Wikipedia No longer To be had

Some Info About Kunal Karan Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor used to be born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Kunal acted in a Voot Make a selection’s circle of relatives thriller mystery internet collection The Raikar Case as Mohit Naik Raikar in 2019.

He lent his voice within the quick movie Bhindi in 2018.

In 2013, he received the Absolute best Actor in a Lead Function at Indian Small screen television Awards for Na Bole Tum Na Mene Kuch Kaha.

Kunal made his debut with the Bollywood mystery movie Sparsh: The Contact within the 12 months 2003.

He won nominations for the Maximum Janbaaz Persona and Maximum Lokpriya Face at Colours Golden Petal Award for Na Bole Tum Na Mene Kuch Kaha in 2013.

In 2012, Kunal won nominations for the Maximum Janbaaz Persona and Absolute best Debutante at Colours Golden Petal Award for Na Bole Tum Na Mene Kuch Kaha.

He carried out in a Bengali tune video tune Adda in 2017.

When you’ve got extra information about Kunal Karan Kapoor. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside of a hour.

