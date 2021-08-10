Kunal Karan Kapoor (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Kunal Karan Kapoor (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Kunal Karan Kapoor is an Indian television and film actor. He’s biggest identified for his portrayal Mohan Bhatnagar in television serial Na Bole Tum Na Mene Kuch Kaha. He did numerous sequence like Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Woh Apna Sa, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Doli Armaanon Ki and The Raikar Case.

Beginning & Circle of relatives

Kunal Karan Kapoor used to be born on 22 August 1982 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. His father’s determine is Karan Kapoor.

Bio

Actual Title Kunal Karan Kapoor Occupation Actor Date of Beginning 22 August 1982 Age (as in 2021) 39 Years Beginning Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Title No longer Recognized

Father : Karan Kapoor



Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Spouse : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Occupation

Kunal started his occupation as a baby artist with the television sequence Rajani as Grasp Kunal Kapoor, which used to be aired at the Doordarshan channel in 1994. He starred inside the youngster drama tv serial, Remix as Varun on Superstar One from 2004 to 2006. This is a remake of Argentina’s Rebelde Approach sequence. From 2006 to 2008, he featured in a remarkable serve as of a soldier named Cadet Yadhuvansh Sahni inside the sequence Left Proper Left on SAB TV. In 2008, he worked inside the sequence Meet Mila De Rabba as Mony, and in 2007, he acted inside the sequence Maayka as Sukhi Singh. He obtained cast in the long run television provide Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya as a villain named Angad Yadav, he took in this serve as to turn his versatility in 2009.

In 2011, he obtained a most important serve as of Mohan Bhatnagar in Na Bole Tum Na Mene Kuch Kaha aired on Colours TV. His glance obtained praise by way of television industry execs, media, and audience. His serve as therefore characterized as emblematic, and the prevailing obtained named cult spectacle. He carried out the serve as of Shaurya Urmi Sinha, owner and editor-in-chief of a newspaper inside the sequence Doli Armaano Ki in 2015. He performed inside the 2018 serial Woh Apna Sa as Rogue police inspector Krishna Shekhawat. Lately, he starred in the main serve as inside the sequence Ziddi Dil Maane Na as Sig Ganju aired on Sony SAB in 2021.

Training Main points and Extra

College No longer Recognized Faculty No longer Recognized Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Rajani (1992; as child actor)

Movie : Sparsh: The Contact (2003) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 7″ Toes Weight 70 Kg Frame Form Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Brown Leisure pursuits Travelling, and Images

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Girlfriends Sriti Jha (Actress)

Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Fb No longer To be had Twitter No longer To be had Instagram Kunal Karan Kapoor Wikipedia No longer To be had

Some Information About Kunal Karan Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor used to be born and offered up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Kunal acted in a Voot Make a choice’s family mystery mystery internet sequence The Raikar Case as Mohit Naik Raikar in 2019.

He lent his voice inside the transient film Bhindi in 2018.

In 2013, he won the Easiest Actor in a Lead Position at Indian Small screen television Awards for Na Bole Tum Na Mene Kuch Kaha.

Kunal made his debut with the Bollywood mystery film Sparsh: The Contact inside the twelve months 2003.

He obtained nominations for the Maximum Janbaaz Persona and Maximum Lokpriya Face at Colours Golden Petal Award for Na Bole Tum Na Mene Kuch Kaha in 2013.

In 2012, Kunal obtained nominations for the Maximum Janbaaz Persona and Easiest Debutante at Colours Golden Petal Award for Na Bole Tum Na Mene Kuch Kaha.

He performed in a Bengali tune video observe Adda in 2017.

If you could have additional details about Kunal Karan Kapoor. Please statement underneath we’re going to up-to-the-minute within a hour.

