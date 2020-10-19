Kurt Benson Hollyoaks | What happened to Kurt? History explained

There’s a blast from the previous in Hollyoaks as Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) makes a shock comeback from past the grave as a part of the cleaning soap’s explosive twenty fifth anniversary week.

Roaring into the village on his bike, identical to he did within the first ever episode again in 1995, his surprising look is a big shock to Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), who believed his finest mate perished off display screen in 1999 – as do the viewers. So what’s the story?

As Kurt explains the place he’s actually been for the previous few many years, right here’s a reminder of his iconic character and a few of his most memorable moments.

When did Kurt Benson first seem in Hollyoaks?

Leather-based jacket-clad cool dude Kurt was among the many authentic seven fundamental characters when Hollyoaks launched on Channel 4, and was in episode one which aired means again on twenty third October 1995. The present initially revolved round a bunch of shiny younger issues residing it giant in an prosperous Chester suburb, and Kurt – and Edward himself – was an instantaneous breakout star along with his mannequin appears to be like and rock star charisma.

Kurt knocked about with bezzies Tony and Jambo (Will Mellor) however was positively the chief of the pack. Early plots noticed him chasing It Lady Natasha Anderson, who tragically perished after being drugged by evil Rob Hawthorne, who turned Kurt’s nemesis for the subsequent 4 years.

The remainder of the Bensons turned central to the present together with youthful siblings Ollie, who died in a automobile crash, and Lucy, additionally focused by aforementioned Hawthorne who bought her hooked on heroin.

The massive love of Kurt’s life was Natasha’s cousin Ruth Osbourne (Terri Dwyer). They tied the knot in 1997 and have become Hollyoaks’ reply to Neighbours Scott and Charlene. Sadly the ability couple’s happiness didn’t final and Kurt cheated on his spouse along with her stepsister, the comely Kate Patrick (Natasha Symms), and grew more and more aggressive as his vendetta with Rob deepened.

What happened to Kurt Benson?

Edwards moved on in January 1999 to be part of the unique line-up of one other profitable persevering with drama, BBC1’s Holby Metropolis (he additionally notched up appearances in Superstar Huge Brother and Dancing On Ice). Alarmed by his personal brutish behaviour and obsession with Rob, troubled Kurt determined it was finest all spherical if he left city and finally parted on good phrases with Ruth.

Six months later, tragedy struck when the gang obtained information their pal had been killed in a jet-ski accident. Nonetheless, it turned out rascal Rob had precipitated the incident and murdered his arch-enemy, just for that to be uncovered a double bluff when it then emerged the horrid Hawthorne lied to make it look as if he’d lastly received the feud.

As a part of Hollyoaks’ 18th birthday in 2013, Kurt appeared as a ghost with Edwards returning to movie the spectral scenes. Tony was battling most cancers and dreamt he was reunited along with his outdated pal as he slept – however quick ahead seven years later to the cleaning soap’s golden anniversary and that is no dream…

When is Kurt Benson again in Hollyoaks?

The character makes his first on-screen look on Wednesday twenty first October within the E4 displaying (a day afterward C4). Tone’s life is at all-time low, along with his marriage to Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) all however over thanks to the manipulations of evil dad Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann).

After choosing his jaw up off the ground, Tony – and followers – be taught the reality about Kurt’s faux loss of life, and the true motive he has come residence (other than a pleasant little bit of nostalgia for the anniversary, in fact).

How lengthy Edwards is again for stays a closely-guarded secret, however as different long-serving characters similar to Mandy, Darren and Cindy uncover Kurt is again on the town anticipate shocks and revelations aplenty as Hollyoaks welcomes again certainly one of it’s most well-known faces…

Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. In the event you’re on the lookout for extra to watch try our TV information.