Kurt Busch Holds Off Brother Kyle For Atlanta NASCAR Cup Collection Win

Kurt Busch handed brother Kyle with 24 laps left and gained the NASCAR Cup Collection race Sunday to finish a sibling weekend sweep at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kurt Busch raced to his first victory of the season, thirty third total and the fourth of his profession at Atlanta. He locked up a place within the playoffs and most likely advanced his possibilities of securing a brand new journey subsequent season.

“Hell yeah, we beat Kyle!” Kurt Busch mentioned.

Kyle Busch reclaimed the lead with 47 laps closing, however couldn’t cling off his older brother on Lap 236. Kurt Busch took benefit of lapped visitors to move his brother.

Kyle Busch driven for the lead with 8 laps closing, however 42-year-old Kurt pulled away within the ultimate laps to win by way of 1.237 seconds.

Kyle Busch gained the Xfinity Collection race Saturday, giving him 5 wins in his most 5 races within the collection this season. He mentioned he doesn’t plan to go back to the Xfinity Collection subsequent season.

Kurt Busch’s contract with Chip Ganassi Racing expires on the finish of the yr, and Ganassi offered the crew to Trackhouse Racing proprietor Justin Marks this month.

It was once the general race for the present floor at the Atlanta Motor Speedway monitor. It was once put in in 1997 and is the oldest at the NASCAR circuit. Development on a repaving and reprofile mission will start right away.

“Simply going to place that a lot emphasis on successful that final one these days as a result of it’s going to be that outdated nostalgic really feel,” Kurt Busch mentioned earlier than the race.

Atlanta Motor Speedway president Brandon Hutchinson mentioned the resurfacing was once past due. Evidence of the deficient situation of the outdated asphalt got here holes which evolved at the entrance straightaway needed to be repaired following the second one level.

The race was once behind schedule for 19 mins throughout a red-flag stoppage as a group stuffed the gaps within the monitor with caulk.

Martin Truex Jr. completed 3rd after beginning behind the pack. Alex Bowman was once fourth, adopted by way of Ryan Blaney.

Pole-sitter Chase Elliott completed 7th. Elliott fell again after his brakes locked, inflicting him to leave out his pit field, on a contest warning on Lap 27. Elliott struggled to make up floor and remained winless in seven begins at his Atlanta house monitor.

Gentle rain, and the specter of a heavier downpour, affected technique overdue in the second one level. Some drivers had been urged to prolong pit stops and stay at the monitor in case rain pressured a prolong or early finish to the race. There was once no climate prolong.

Truex have been slated to start out 5th however was once driven to to the rear of the pack after his Toyota failed two pre-race inspections.

Denny Hamlin was once 5th on the finish of the second one level however was once penalized for getting into the pits too rapid and needed to transfer to the again of the pack for the restart. He completed thirteenth.

The NASCAR Cup collection strikes to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Brad Keselowski gained final yr’s race.