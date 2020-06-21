Kurt Cobain’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ Guitar Auctioned for Over $6 Million – Variety

The guitar Kurt Cobain performed throughout Nirvana’s legendary 1993 “MTV Unplugged” session offered for a reasonably penny on Saturday at an public sale in Los Angeles.

Cobain’s 1959 Martin D-18E, which was initially bought by the Nirvana singer at L.A.’s Voltage Guitars, went for a complete of $6.01 million, breaking the document for the most costly guitar ever offered. The document was beforehand held by a black Stratocaster belonging to Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, which offered for $3.95 million final yr.

Cobain used the guitar in Nirvana’s well-known “MTV Unplugged” set, which featured stripped-down renditions of classics together with “Come As You Are,” “About A Woman” and “Dumb,” along with a number of covers of songs by David Bowie, Leadbelly and Meat Puppets. The efficiency was launched after Cobain’s demise as a stay album, in the end incomes the band a Grammy in 1996 for finest different music efficiency.

Main as much as the public sale, the guitar had already acquired 4 $1 million bids, in line with the Julien’s Auctions web site. On Saturday, it acquired three extra bids, one in every of which was the profitable $6.01 million. The victorious bidder was Peter Freedman, co-founder of Rode Microphones, who was current on the occasion.

Included with the guitar is its unique case adorned with a flyer for Poison Thought’s 1990 album “Really feel the Darkness,” a half-used bundle of Martin guitar strings, three picks and a suede bag containing a silver spoon, fork and knife.

Titled “Music Icons,” this was Julien’s Auctions’ first stay in-person occasion since December as a result of coronavirus pandemic. Different Nirvana gadgets within the public sale included a signed “Nevermind” poster, which offered for $56,250; the digicam, negatives and signed prints from Nirvana’s 1992 Spin journal photoshoot, which offered for $35,200; and a handful of Nirvana all-access passes, which offered for $512 every.

Nirvana was simply one of many music icons whose gadgets had been offered on the public sale. Elvis Presley’s 1977 Lincoln Mark V Coupe went for $62,500, Johnny Money’s Valencia acoustic guitar signed by The Highwaymen offered for $57,600 and Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyrics for Oasis’ 1995 album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” had been auctioned off for $22,400.