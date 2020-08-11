Kurt Luedtke Useless: ‘Out of Africa’ Screenwriter Was 80

Kurt Luedtke, who left journalism for Hollywood and received an Academy Award for his “Out of Africa” screenplay, died Sunday in Michigan after a protracted sickness. He was 80.

The Michigan native died at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, the Detroit Free Press reported. He had labored on the newspaper beginning in 1965 and was half of the paper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning protection of the lethal 1967 riots in that metropolis. He grew to become its government editor earlier than departing on the age of 33 to pursue a profession as a screenwriter.

Luedtke was in a position to promote Orion Image his thought a few liquor warehouse proprietor whose life is nearly destroyed by a reporter counting on an nameless supply. The movie grew to become Sydney Pollack’s “Absence of Malice,” starring Paul Newman, Sally Discipline, Melinda Dillon and Wilford Brimley, resulting in Academy Award nominations to Newman for actor, Dillon for supporting actress and Leudtke for unique screenplay.

Luedtke teamed with Pollack once more and wrote the screenplay for 1985’s “Out of Africa,” based mostly on the Isak Dinesen books written by Karen Blixen about her life in Kenya within the early 20th century. Starring Robert Redford and Meryl Streep,”Out of Africa” received seven Oscars in 1986, together with greatest tailored screenplay for Luedtke, greatest image, and greatest director for Pollack.

Luedtke partnered with Pollack for a 3rd time for 1999’s “Random Hearts,” starring Harrison Ford and Kristin Scott Thomas, and tailored the thriller from the Warren Adler novel.

He additionally labored on early variations of the script for Stephen Spielberg’s “Schindler’s Record” and on “Rain Man” with Pollack earlier than it grew to become Barry Levinson’s undertaking. Regardless of his success within the trade, the screenwriter declined to maneuver to California, preferring to reside in Michigan.

Luedtke is survived by his spouse Eleanor, whom he married when each had been on the Miami Herald previous to his becoming a member of the Free Press.