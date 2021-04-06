Kurt Rieder to Head Theatrical Distribution for Warner Bros in Asia

Veteran distribution and exhibition government Kurt Rieder has been appointed as head of Asia-Pacific theatrical releasing for Warner Bros. Footage. Asia is the world’s largest theatrical area, dwarfing North America and together with three of the highest 5 theatrical territories.

Singapore-based Rieder joins from Disney, the place he had been head of studio distribution and advertising and marketing in the APAC area between April 2019 and March 2021. He joined Disney having beforehand been government VP of theatrical distribution at Fox since June 2017.

Earlier than that, Rieder had some six years operating cinema chains. Between April 2011 and April 2013, he headed Singapore’s largest cinema chain Golden Village. That was adopted by working Mars Cinemas, Turkey’s largest theatrical agency, between Might 2013 and October 2016, departing when the corporate was acquired by South Korea’s CJ-CGV.

Warner Bros.’ mum or dad firm WarnerMedia, now a part of AT&T, revamped its Asian administration in November final 12 months below regional head Clement Schwebig. It put the Turner and HBO TV companies below the identical roof as Warner Bros.’ theatrical distribution, TV syndication, residence leisure, client merchandise, gaming and location-based leisure actions. However the important thing head of theatrical place was left vacant.

Throughout the Asia-Pacific area, Rieder could have direct accountability for theatrical enterprise in Schwebig’s India, Southeast Asia and Korea enterprise unit. Warner Bros.’ worldwide theatrical operations are headed by Andrew Cripps who Rieder beforehand reported to at Fox. Cripps moved to Warner following the Disney takeover of twenty first Century Fox.

The Rieder transfer additionally comes at a time when WarnerMedia is shaking up movie releasing. For 2021, the second 12 months dented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the studio has dedicated itself to releasing movies concurrently in theaters and, the place relevant, on its direct-to-consumer streaming platform HBO Max. The conglomerate launched HBO Max in the U.S. final 12 months, and is anticipated to roll it out in Latin America in mid-year, nevertheless it has not but dedicated itself to a date for launch in Asia.

The place of Asia because the world’s most vital theatrical market was reinforce by the influence of the coronavirus. The place it accounted for 42% of world field workplace revenues in 2019, in accordance to information printed by the Movement Image Affiliation of America, that proportion rose to 50% in 2020. Field workplace final 12 months in Asia-Pacific amounted to $6 billion, in contrast to $2.2 billion in North America.

Earlier than becoming a member of Golden Village in 2022, Rieder had a distribution profession with Warner Bros. in Indonesia and Malaysia and United Worldwide Footage in Singapore. He had additionally beforehand headed Village Cinemas in Argentina and loved an earlier stint at Golden Village. He additionally had a quick interval as MD of Artisan Gateway, a film sector consultancy which specializes in Asian operations.