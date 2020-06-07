Kurt Thomas, World Champion Gymnast and ‘Gymkata’ Star, Dies at 64 – Variety

Kurt Thomas, the primary U.S. male to win a gold medal at the Gymnastic World Championships, died Friday after struggling a stroke. He was 64.

His stroke on Could 24 was attributable to a tear within the basilar artery in his mind stem, in line with the Related Press.

“Yesterday I misplaced my universe, my greatest good friend and my soul mate of 24 years. Kurt lived his life to the acute, and I shall be without end honored to be his spouse,” his spouse Beckie Thomas instructed the Worldwide Gymnast Journal.

All through his gymnastic profession, Thomas gained eight world medals, together with three gold medals, and created two signature strikes referred to as the “Thomas Aptitude” and the “Thomas Salto.”

On the 1978 Gymnastic World Championships in Strasboug, France, Thomas gained the primary gold medal for the U.S. males’s gymnastic program. He additionally competed with the U.S. groups at the 1975 Pan American Video games and the 1976 Olympic Video games in Montreal.

When the 1980 Olympic boycott was introduced, Thomas determined to go professional and later went on to star within the 1985 film “Gymkata.” The movie acquired largely damaging opinions however has since developed a cult following. Thomas performed Jonathon Cabot, an Olympic gymnast despatched by the federal government to take part in a lethal martial arts competitors. He makes use of “gymkata,” a mixture of gymnastics and karate, to defeat terrorists from a fictional nation and rescue a princess.

Thomas additionally labored as an ABC Sports activities analyst in the course of the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and was inducted into the Worldwide Gymnastics Corridor of Fame in 2003.