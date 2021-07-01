Kuruthi Aattam Tamil Film (2021) | Solid | Songs | Teaser | Trailer | Liberate Date

Kurudhi Aattam is an upcoming Tamil film written and directed through Sri Ganesh of 8 Thottakkal reputation. Produced through Karthik beneath Giant Print Footage, Kurudhi Aattam film options Atharvaa Murali within the lead position at the side of Priya Bhavani Shankar, Radhika Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi within the supporting roles. Track director Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the song for this film. Additional solid and workforce information about Kurudhi Aattam film might be up to date very quickly. Take a look at underneath for Kurudhi Aattam Tamil Film (2019) Solid, Songs, Teaser, Trailer, First Glance, Liberate Date, Assessment and extra.

Director Sri Ganesh
Manufacturer Karthik
Screenplay Sri Ganesh
Style But to be up to date
Tale Sri Ganesh
Starring Atharvaa Murali, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Radhika Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi
Track Yuvan Shankar Raja
Cinematographer But to be up to date
Editor But to be up to date
Manufacturing Corporate Giant Print Footage
Liberate date But to be Introduced
Language Tamil

Kurudhi Aattam Tamil Film Solid

Kurudhi Aattam Tamil Film Teaser and Trailer

Kurudhi Aattam Tamil Film Songs

WATCH RANGA RATTINAM LYICAL VIDEO

