Kushal Punjabi Wiki, Age, Dying, Female friend, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Kushal Punjabi was once an Indian actor, director, model, and dancer. He’s known for appearing inside the Bollywood motion pictures “Lakshya” (2004), “Kaal” (2005) and “Salaam-E-Ishq” (2007).

Wiki/Biography

Kushal Punjabi was once born on Friday, 23 April 1982 (age 37 years at the time of loss of life) in Mumbai. His zodiac sign was once Taurus.

Kushal was once full of life in sports activities actions correct from his youth. He used to take part in cycling, skating, dancing, football, athletics, and swimming in his faculty and school days. After completing his graduation, Kushal had completed a route in bartending and had served as a bartender for a while. Thereafter, he worked as a purser in Jet Airlines. Prior to showing and modelling, Kushal had moreover worked as a lifestyles insurance policy agent and financial advertising and marketing guide in Dubai.

Physically Glance

Best (approx.): 5’ 10”

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Brown

Family, Caste & Partner

Kushal belongs to a Sindhi Family. His father, Capt. VJ Punjabi (Karachi) was once an Indian Military body of workers. His mother’s establish is Priya Punjabi (Hyderabadi). He had two sister’s Reena and Monisha.

Kushal was once married to Audrey Dolhen (Ecu). The two had been blessed with a son, Kian.

Occupation

Kaushal started his occupation as a model and dancer. As a dancer, he had choreographed many contests identical to the Gladrags Manhunt Mega Model contest, and Mrs. India contest. He had moreover directed and choreographed the ‘Famous person Walk’ pattern instance for an NGO named Umeed. He made his television debut in 1995 with the TV assortment “A Mouthful of Sky.” Next, he did a short lived film “Bomgay.” In 1997 he featured inside the tune video of Shweta Shetty’s pop tune “Deewane To Deewane Hai.”

He had worked in a lot of widespread TV serials like Love Marriage, Don, Zindagi Wins, #LoveBytes, Kya Hal Mister Panchal, Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo, and Ishq Mein Marjawan. He had moreover featured in a lot of episodic roles in TV assortment like “CID,” “Sssshhh… Phir Koi Hai,” and “Adaalat.”

In 2011, he won the reality TV sport provide “Zor Ka Jhatka: Whole Wipeout,” an Indian style of US sport provide Wipeout, and won the cash prize of Rs. 5 million. Kushal was once moreover a part of many reality finds like “Mr. & Ms. TV,” “Worry Factor,” “Stress-free at the Run,” “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 7.”

He have been a part of the Bollywood motion pictures “Lakshya,” “Kaal,” “Salaam-e-Ishq,” and “Crazy Cukkad Family.” In 2017, Kushal made his directorial debut with the short film “The Provide.”

In conjunction with showing and dancing, he was once moreover an adventure sports activities actions instructor. He used to turn numerous water sports activities actions to people at the side of Scuba Diving and Water Boarding.

Lack of lifestyles

Kaushal Punjabi devoted suicide at spherical 11 pm on 26 December 2019. He was once found out putting at his place of abode in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai. Police recovered a suicide realize from his position that said that no person was once in control of his loss of life. Reportedly, he was once going by means of separation from his partner and was once moreover suffering from depression. The television actor, Karanvir Bohra, presented the tips of Kushal’s loss of life on social media. He wrote

Your loss of life has surprised the hell out of me. I’m however in denial, Kushal Punjabi. I know you could be in a happier position, alternatively this is unfathomable. The best way wherein you lead your lifestyles in truth inspired me in more strategies than one…. alternatively what was once I to grasp. Your zest for dancing, well being, off-road cycling, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was once such ingenuity. I’m gonna omit you numerous #kushlani. You’ll at all times be remembered as a person who lived a complete lifestyles.”

Favourite Problems

Film(s): I Am Sam (2001), Sholay (1975), Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Adventure Holiday spot: Mauritius

Knowledge/Trivialities

Kushal was once all for dancing, looking at motion pictures, learning, and the use of motorcycles.

He loved travelling and doing adventure sports activities actions.

He was once a professional stylish jazz and hip-hop dancer. He had worked as a choreographer and trainer in Shiamak Davar’s dance institute.

Kushal in most cases used to smoke and drink alcohol at numerous events.



He was once a well being enthusiast and used to visit the fitness center each and every unmarried day.

Right through an interview, Kushal had published that if now not an actor, he would had been a pilot.

He was once an avid animal lover and had owned a puppy cat, Pinkypaw Punjabi and two puppy canine, Mr.Snuggles and Mr.Gizmo.

Kushal had featured at the cover of the Tri-city Calling magazine.

He had 4 tattoos on his body; A Ganesh tattoo on his correct shoulder, his son’s establish inked on his left arm, a mask inked on his left bicep, and but yet another tattoo on his once more.