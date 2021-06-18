Kutch Earthquake Replace: 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook Kutch, no harm

Kutch Earthquake: 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit Gujarat’s Kutch on Friday afternoon (Gujarat Earthquake) He Got here. In keeping with the Earthquake Analysis Institute (ISR), the epicenter of the earthquake at 3.45 pm was once close to Bandhal, 11 km north-west of Bhachau and its intensity was once 26.7 km. Tremors had been additionally felt in towns like Bhachau, Gandhidham, Dudhai or even Bhuj, the place many panicked and rushed out in their houses. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Earthquake Information: Earthquake jolts Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, measuring 3.3 on Richter scale

District officers stated that there was once no record of any casualty or harm to assets. In keeping with state crisis control officers, Kutch is situated in an overly high-risk seismic zone. Alternatively, there's an environment of concern a few of the other folks because of the earthquake.

Previous, 3 tremors of earthquake had been felt in Northeast India from past due Thursday evening to Friday morning. In keeping with the record of the Nationwide Heart for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck at 2:04 pm on Thursday, with its epicenter in Sonitpur district at a intensity of twenty-two km.

An earthquake tremor was once felt in Manipur at 1:6 pm, whose depth was once measured at 3 and the epicenter of the earthquake was once in Chandel district at a intensity of 10 km. In keeping with the NCS record, an earthquake of magnitude 2.6 struck Meghalaya at 4:20 am on Friday morning, with its epicenter in West Khasi Hills district at a intensity of 10 km. There is not any information of lack of existence and assets from anyplace.

(Enter: IANS)