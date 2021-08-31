Kuttey Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unlock Date, Poster – FilmyVoice

Kuttey is a Hindi language film. The film release date is 18 March 2022. It incorporates Radhika Madan, Arjun Kapoor and so on all over the forged.

Tale

The plot revolves all over the lives of a number of people. Canine create a metamorphosis in their lives. Issues take a difficult turn and bring in twists. Will they’ve the versatility to transparent up the problems?

Kuttey Cast

Director: Aasmaan Bhardwaj

Style: Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Romance

Language: Hindi

Release Date: 18 March 2022

Trailer

Alternatively to be introduced