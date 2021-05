Kutty Ramesh is a well-liked serial actor who works within the Tamil tv trade. He used to be closing observed within the Famous person Vijay TV serial Thenmozhi BA at the side of Jacquline Lydia, Asritha Sreedas, and Siddharth Kumaran. He performed the position of Subbaiah (Thenmozhi Father) within the serial. Ramesh used to be acted in lots of serials that telecast on Solar Television, Jaya TV, and extra. He used to be gave up the ghost on 14 Might 2021 because of some well being problems.