KVS Admission First Merit List 2020: Merit list of Kendriya Vidyalaya will be released today, know important date

KVS Admission First Merit List 2020: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the first merit list of the finally selected candidates for admission in class 1 today. Significantly, the online application process for class 1 was discontinued on August 7. You can see the merit list at kvsangathan.nic or kvsangathan.in.

Explain that three lists of selected students will be released by the institute. If there are no seats in the first merit list, the second and third lists will be released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sansthan on August 19 and August 23 respectively. For unreserved seats, preference will be given to seat sharing based on service areas.

After this, if any seats are left, then these seats will also be reserved by August 27 and August 29. Let us know that last year, about 7.95 lakh applications were made for admission in class I of Kendriya Vidyalaya. Please tell that merit list will be released on the website based on individual schools.