Kwak Dong Yeon Confirmed For New tvN Drama With Song Joong Ki And Jeon Yeo Bin

Kwak Dong Yeon can be becoming a member of Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin in tvN’s “Vincenzo”!

Upcoming tvN drama “Vincenzo” will inform the story of Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere Vincenzo Cassano who strikes again to Korea as a consequence of a battle inside his group and will get concerned with the powerful lawyer Hong Cha Younger. Collectively, they obtain justice using strategies utilized by the villains. The drama will deliver catharsis to viewers because the darkish heroes go face to face with the true villains who can’t be introduced down utilizing lawful strategies.

Kwak Dong Yeon can be taking over the position of Jang Han Website positioning, the top of Babel Group. Having had energy and wealth since a younger age, he’s a violent determine fixated on successful. On the surface, Jang Han Website positioning seems to abuse his energy and tyrannize others with out a responsible conscience, however he’s really stuffed with fears on the within.

Kwak Dong Yeon will showcase nice chemistry with Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, and 2PM’s Taecyeon, who have been beforehand confirmed for the drama. Song Joong Ki can be taking part in the Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere Vincenzo Cassano, Jeon Yeo Bin will play lawyer Hong Cha Younger, and Taecyeon will star because the intern Jang Jun Woo.

After making his debut in 2012 with “My Husband Bought a Household,” Kwak Dong Yeon starred in “Fashionable Farmer,” “Love within the Moonlight,” “Combat for My Manner,” “My ID is Gangnam Magnificence,” “Physician Detective,” and extra. The actor has been acknowledged for his detailed portrayal of characters, and he has additionally starred in performs and musicals. Not too long ago, he additionally made a particular look on tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” and captivated the viewers along with his highly effective performing.

Director Kim Hee Received of “Cash Flower” and “The Topped Clown” will be a part of fingers with screenwriter Park Jae Bum, who beforehand wrote “Good Supervisor” and “The Fiery Priest,” to create “Vincenzo.”

“Vincenzo” is slated to premiere within the first half of 2021.

