Kwak Si Yang Confirmed To Join Kim Yoo Jung And Ahn Hyo Seop’s New Fantasy Romance Drama

Kwak Si Yang has formally joined the solid of SBS’s upcoming drama “Hong Chun Gi” (romanized title)!

On December 12, Kwak Si Yang’s company Starhaus Leisure introduced, “Actor Kwak Si Yang has been confirmed to seem within the drama ‘Hong Chun Gi’ within the function of Prince Soo Yang.”

Based mostly on the novel of the identical identify by writer Jung Eun Gwol, whose novels “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” and “The Moon Embracing the Solar” have additionally famously been tailored into hit dramas, “Hong Chun Gi” is a historic fantasy romance drama set within the Joseon period. The drama might be helmed by director Jang Tae Yoo, whose previous works embody “My Love from the Star,” “Hyena,” and extra.

Kwak Si Yang might be taking part in the function of the merciless and impressive Prince Soo Yang, who is decided to grow to be king in any respect prices and assured that he can obtain his objective.

Kim Yoo Jung was beforehand confirmed for the titular function of Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon dynasty’s solely feminine painter, whereas Ahn Hyo Seop has been confirmed to star as blind astrologer Ha Ram. Gong Myung can also be presently in talks for a number one function.

Are you excited to see Kwak Si Yang, Kim Yoo Jung, and Ahn Hyo Seop on this upcoming drama?

Within the meantime, watch Kwak Si Yang in his earlier drama “Alice” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)