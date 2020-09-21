Kwak Si Yang Talks About Working With Kim Hee Sun On “Alice” + Living With 4 Older Sisters

Actor Kwak Si Yang appeared as a visitor on the September 20 episode of SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling.”

Kwak Si Yang is at present showing within the SBS drama “Alice” alongside Kim Hee Sun and Joo Received. He mentioned, “I’ve been getting a whole lot of texts [about how popular the drama is]. Even Kim Hee Sun texted me to go with me.”

He added, “The ambiance on set is sweet, but when I needed to choose one one that takes especial care of me, it will be Kim Hee Sun. I believed that Kim Hee Sun is perhaps chilly and arduous to strategy, however she’s so type and takes care of her juniors. She purchased me a birthday current though I by no means instructed her about my birthday. She takes care of the folks round her and spends her personal cash freely.”

Requested about his circle of relatives dynamics, he mentioned that he has 4 older sisters. “I’ve a whole lot of sisters and I received pushed round so much rising up,” he mentioned. “My oldest sister is 13 years older than me. I had a whole lot of frustration rising up because the youngest.”

Search engine optimization Jang Hoon mentioned, “They will need to have helped elevate you,” however Kwak Si Yang mentioned, “No, they made me do a whole lot of errands. If our mother would ask somebody to do one thing, it will finally fall to me. If we received 1000 gained [about $1] in trade for that, I wouldn’t get the total 1000 gained.”

Search engine optimization Jang Hoon requested if he thought it will be a problem for his future spouse to have 4 potential sisters-in-law. Kwak Si Yang mentioned, “I don’t assume my sisters would act powerful or something. I don’t assume I’ve to fret. I believe they’d settle for whomever I wished to marry.”

