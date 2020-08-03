Kwanghee Reveals His Proudest Gift For His Mother, What He Hates Hearing Most, And More

Kwanghee made a visitor look on SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling” on August 2, the place he talked about the most effective reward he’s given his mom, his recommendation on getting cosmetic surgery, and the factor he hates listening to essentially the most.

Throughout the present, Shin Dong Yup requested Kwanghee, “You’re recognized to be a really filial son to your mom. Out of all of the belongings you’ve accomplished for her, what made her the happiest?” Kwanghee replied, “My mom has at all times had bother along with her listening to, so I paid for her to get tympanoplasty. After I made my debut, I lastly had sufficient cash to pay for the surgical procedure so I did, and it made her actually completely happy.”

Kwanghee can also be somebody who has at all times been happy with his cosmetic surgery, and he had recommendation for anybody considering of getting it. He mentioned, “It was solely after about 10 years that my facial options lastly settled in. It’s just like the silicon and my face turned one. Lots of people get cosmetic surgery after which really feel like they haven’t gotten prettier or extra good-looking. Issues will change in 10 years.” He had the moms laughing as he jokingly advised them, “If you happen to’re , I’ll provide the related cellphone numbers.”

When requested what he hates listening to essentially the most, Kwanghee mentioned, “When folks say I’m not humorous in any respect. It’s such a deadly assertion to anybody who’s attempting to be humorous.” He added, “It makes you marvel how humorous they’re to be saying that to you.”

Meet up with “My Ugly Duckling” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)