Kwanghee Shares Advice He Gives To Underappreciated Idol Group Members And His Response To Calls For A ZE:A Reunion

Kwanghee appeared on the newest episode of “Radio Star”!

On the July 29 broadcast of MBC’s “Radio Star,” Kwanghee appeared as a visitor alongside Jessi, Ayumi, and Nam Yoon Soo.

As a present host of “Weekly Idol,” Kwanghee shared, “When idols come on the present, since I’m an idol and have accomplished many selection packages, I have a tendency to present numerous recommendation.”

Nonetheless, he talked about that his place typically makes him upset, commenting that under-appreciated members are sometimes solely seen clapping whereas a extra common member does an interview. Kwanghee defined, “They have a tendency to do extra interviews however I do interviews with the opposite members too. It’s a little bit of a disgrace that folks suppose that just one central member does interviews so the opposite members with a number of expertise and potential are solely clapping.”

Kwanghee shared, “When the cameras flip off, I inform them, ‘The group will not be ceaselessly. You shouldn’t be clapping however discovering alternatives to make feedback. They’re them, and also you’re you.’”

The hosts additionally introduced up ZE:A’s “Aftermath,” which was initially launched in 2012 however not too long ago went viral. Kwanghee commented, “Due to ‘Aftermath,’ many individuals are actually going loopy.”

When requested why it’s gaining traction now, Kwanghee candidly exclaimed, “Precisely! Persons are a bit bizarre. Previously, they wouldn’t watch us even after we begged them to and now persons are asking the 9 of us to advertise collectively. How can the 9 of us get collectively? Even when we had been to get collectively, they might solely like us for one to 2 weeks then cease,” including that he felt very harm throughout his promotions as an idol.

ZE:A final launched music collectively in September 2015 with a compilation album. The members have since relocated to totally different businesses, accomplished their necessary navy providers, and centered on solo actions, however they’ve technically not formally disbanded.

Watch the total episode of “Radio Star” under!

