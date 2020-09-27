Kwon Ha Woon Brews With Jealousy As Lee Yoo Ri And Yeon Jung Hoon Get Closer In “Lie After Lie”

Channel A shared a glimpse of the love triangle between Lee Yo Ri, Kwon Ha Yoon, and Yeon Jung Hoon in “Lie After Lie”!

The brand new suspense-romance drama stars Lee Yoo Ri as Ji Eun Soo, a girl who places her life on the road with a harmful lie with a view to be reunited together with her organic daughter. After marrying right into a chaebol household, Ji Eun Soo finds herself branded a husband-killer within the blink of a watch – and through her imprisonment for her husband’s homicide, she loses custody of her daughter.

Beforehand on “Lie After Lie,” Ji Eun Soo and Kang Ji Min (Yeon Jung Hoon) grew nearer as they spent extra time collectively. He began to open up his coronary heart to her, and he even informed her about how his ex-wife had cheated on him. Moreover, Ji Eun Soo’s previous buddy Kim Yeon Joon (performed by Kwon Ha Woon), who has been in love together with her for a very long time, reappeared in her life, and he isn’t about to surrender on her anytime quickly.

On September 26, the drama unveiled new stills of the upcoming episode. Kang Ji Min installs a beam projector subsequent to Ji Eun Soo’s rooftop residence, and so they get cozy and cozy to look at a film collectively. Kim Yeon Joon witnesses their completely satisfied second with an sad frown, and viewers are more and more turning into interested by how he’ll act as a catalyst of their relationship.

“Lie After Lie” airs each Friday and Saturday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

