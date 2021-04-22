Kwon Hyuk Soo Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hello, this is HUMAP Contents.

Our agency’s actor Kwon Hyuk Soo has tested positive for COVID-19.

On April 14, Kwon Hyuk Soo had a meeting with a staff member from finance. The individual was asymptomatic, so Kwon Hyuk Soo wasn’t aware they were infected, and they had a meeting before the individual got tested. When Kwon Hyuk Soo found out they tested positive for COVID-19, he underwent voluntary testing before being contacted by health authorities and was diagnosed with the virus on the morning of April 22.

After realizing that the staff member tested positive for COVID-19, he halted all activities and went into self-isolation, and he is now taking necessary measures according to the guidelines by health authorities.

Regardless of whether we have come in contact with Kwon Hyuk Soo or not, all of our artists, staff members, and all employees will get quickly tested as well, and we will follow up with the results as soon as possible.

In cooperation with the government policy, we will conduct a thorough inspection of the entire company to ensure there is no risk for further exposure and make more efforts to manage our artists.

We apologize for causing concern.