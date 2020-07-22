Kwon Hyun Bin (VIINI) Cast As Hacker In New Web Drama

Kwon Hyun Bin (VIINI) has been solid in a brand new net drama!

Titled “Romance Hacker” (literal translation), the online drama is an motion comedy about hackers who become involved within the “Jeju Worldwide Inventory Trade,” which is predicated on the idea of blockchain cryptocurrency.

Kwon Hyun Bin will play the position of Jae Min, a college scholar who can be a genius hacker. He’s a personality with gifted analytical expertise, however is passionate and naive with regards to love.

Kwon Hyun Bin has beforehand appeared in net dramas akin to “Café Kilimanjaro,” “The World of My 17,” dramas like “Borg Mother” and “Half-Time Idol,” and not too long ago has been confirmed to affix the sitcom “Don’t Let Go of Your Thoughts.”

“Romance Hacker” is at present filming with the aim of airing someday in October.

