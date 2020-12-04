Kwon Nara Goes Undercover As A Man While Teaming Up With Kim Myung Soo For Justice In Upcoming Drama

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title) has shared a glimpse of Kwon Nara in her starring position!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Secret Royal Inspector” is a comic book thriller drama starring Kim Myung Soo as Sung Yi Kyum, a secret royal inspector who travels undercover to provinces so as to hear the tales of the individuals, uncover corruption, and ship justice. Lee Yi Kyung will play the position of Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s trusty servant and right-hand man.

Kwon Nara can be starring within the drama as Hong Da In, a stupendous damo (a lady who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who boasts a various array of skills together with writing, portray, dancing, and martial arts. While undercover as a gisaeng (a courtesan skilled in music and the humanities), she crosses paths with Sung Yi Kyum, and the 2 ultimately be part of forces to battle for justice collectively.

In newly launched stills from the upcoming drama, Hong Da In disguises herself as a person to hold out a mission. The twinkle in her eye hints on the character’s pluck and dedication, and as a damo braver than most males, Hong Da In isn’t afraid to throw herself in hurt’s manner if a mission requires it.

Describing the similarities between her character and her real-life persona, Kwon Nara remarked, “I believe we’re comparable in the way in which that each of us are usually cheerful and mischievous, however once we get critical about one thing, we turn into totally critical.” She added, “I’d wish to turn into as brave and ballsy as Da In is.”

“Secret Royal Inspector” will premiere on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kwon Nara in her drama “Physician Prisoner” under!

