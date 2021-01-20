Kwon Nara Is Determined To Save Kim Myung Soo In “Royal Secret Agent”

Kim Myung Soo and Kwon Nara will come throughout one other disaster in KBS 2TV’s “Royal Secret Agent”!

“Royal Secret Agent” is a few secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to deliver justice, uncover corruption, and resolve the folks’s issues. Kim Myung Soo stars as Sung Yi Kyum, the key royal inspector, Kwon Nara stars as Hong Da In, a damo (girl who works in a authorities workplace) in disguise as a gisaeng (courtesan), and Lee Yi Kyung stars as Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s servant.

Spoilers

Beforehand, the key royal inspector workforce launched an investigation after studying {that a} collection of murders have been happening towards ladies and kids. They realized that some folks had been having fun with the hallucinogenic nature of the poppy flower and killed the girl who tried to report them. Sung Yi Kyum and Hong Da In are unveiling the horrible misdeeds one after the other and stepping nearer to the reality. Nonetheless, the two will come across one other harmful state of affairs earlier than they will resolve the crime.

The newly launched stills depict Sung Yi Kyum in hassle. His palms are tied collectively, and Choi Byeong Search engine marketing (Han Dong Gyu), who was cooperative with them earlier than, holds a knife to his neck. Hong Da In goals an arrow at him, and her eyes are crammed with a mixture of willpower and uneasiness. The reality is that she has poor archery abilities, so it’s nerve-wracking that Sung Yi Kyum’s face is in her hand. Why did Choi Byung Search engine marketing all of a sudden change his angle in the direction of them, and can Hong Da In be capable to rescue Sung Yi Kyum?

The subsequent episode of “Royal Secret Agent” will air on January 19 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Miss Hammurabi“!

Watch Now

Supply (1)